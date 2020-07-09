ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABCZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ABCZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

