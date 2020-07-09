Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, BitForex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $114,806.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.04906888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Ethfinex, ZBG, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, BitForex, Indodax, CoinExchange, YoBit, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

