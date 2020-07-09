Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.87

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.87 and last traded at $216.33, with a volume of 1783800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.33.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 293,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Accenture by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

