Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.60 and last traded at $101.60, 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACXIF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15.

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

