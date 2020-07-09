Act II Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 3.9%

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05, approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

About Act II Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Act II Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.