Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

ATVI stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 4,862,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $80.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

