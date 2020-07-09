AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $487,003.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.04906888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

