Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.93 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $459.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

