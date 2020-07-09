Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $459.44

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $459.44 and last traded at $449.36, with a volume of 2684500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average is $357.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,859. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

