AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF accounts for 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,000.

NYSEARCA:AADR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

