AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. AFLAC posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

AFL traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

