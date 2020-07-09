Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Up 6.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, 210 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

