Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,689,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $663.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $241.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

