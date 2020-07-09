Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Trading Up 0.5%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.22, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99.

About Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

