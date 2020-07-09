Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,514.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,428.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,358.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,013.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

