Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $134,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,496.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,426.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,358.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

