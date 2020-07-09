Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,511.62. 836,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The stock has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

