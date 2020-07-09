Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Stock Price Down 25%

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 189,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 323,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Altair Resources Company Profile (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.