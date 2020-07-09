AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

AMADY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.