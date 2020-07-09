Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $80.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. 5,023,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,069.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,598.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,168.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

