American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,093,000 after acquiring an additional 92,173 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in American Tower by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in American Tower by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,563 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

