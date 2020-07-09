AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Scotiabank

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPTSF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of AmeriStar Network stock remained flat at $$7.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69. AmeriStar Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

