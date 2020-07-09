Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.49. 90,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

