Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,508. The company has a market capitalization of $898.46 million, a P/E ratio of 66.30 and a beta of -0.17. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.