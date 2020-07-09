Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other news, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.