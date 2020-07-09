Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.10. 387,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

