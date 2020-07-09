Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.99). Childrens Place reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 35,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,000. The company has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $102.55.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.