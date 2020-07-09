Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.99). Childrens Place reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 35,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,000. The company has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $102.55.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

