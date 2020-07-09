Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Coherent posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.86.

COHR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after buying an additional 203,978 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,872,000 after buying an additional 105,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.