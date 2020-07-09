Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $23.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.33 billion and the highest is $24.85 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $102.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 billion to $105.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.83 billion to $114.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.43. 939,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

