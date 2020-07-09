Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 584,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

