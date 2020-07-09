Analysts Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $392.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.40 million and the lowest is $392.50 million. Nice reported sales of $381.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nice.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

NICE traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. 9,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nice by 237.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.