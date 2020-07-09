Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 227,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,775. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

