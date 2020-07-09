Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $9.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $20.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $29.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

QCOM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $93.28. 227,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,775. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

