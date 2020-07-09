Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.20 Million

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $154.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.80 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $646.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.86 million to $673.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $687.01 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $713.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,629. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

