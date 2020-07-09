Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($2.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

TPTX stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $35,435.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,530. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,224,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

