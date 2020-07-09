Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 247.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 283,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.71. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

