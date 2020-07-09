Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

