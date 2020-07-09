Analysts Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

AVLR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 430,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,783. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $61,417,223.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $35,587,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

