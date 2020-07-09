Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $15.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

