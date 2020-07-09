Analysts Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.24. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $408,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 20,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

