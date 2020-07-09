Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.88 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.25). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 590,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.