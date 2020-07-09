Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.25). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 590,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

