Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.43. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. 1,229,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,989. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,956 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,806 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in VMware by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in VMware by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VMware by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

