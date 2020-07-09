Analysts Expect WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. WP Carey posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. 18,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.40%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

