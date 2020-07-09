Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $122,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,259.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,157 shares of company stock worth $10,968,176 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

