Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,476. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.