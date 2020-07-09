Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $644,685,000 after acquiring an additional 86,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 115,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. 28,973,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,403,880. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,641.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

