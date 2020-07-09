AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.01 Million

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $655.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.55 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $742.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $125.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

