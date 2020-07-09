AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,486. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

