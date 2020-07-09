Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 41.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 2,521,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

