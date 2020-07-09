ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.77% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 132,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.